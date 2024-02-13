Explosions occurred in two districts of the occupied Crimea

Explosions were heard in two districts of the occupied Crimea. Locals say that the force of the explosions even shook the windows in some places. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports.

Details

Residents of Dzhankoy and Krasnohvardiyskiy districts report explosions.

The same explosion shook windows in the Krasnohvardiyskiy district. It is still unclear what and where the explosion occurred - reads in the post.

Destruction of russian radar station in Crimea undermined russian aviation potential - British intelligence