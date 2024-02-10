ukenru
Destruction of russian radar station in Crimea undermined russian aviation potential - British intelligence

Destruction of russian radar station in Crimea undermined russian aviation potential - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32462 views

Analysts are confident that the destruction of the radar will increase the dependence and burden on the A-50 fleet, as well as the increasingly exhaustive pool of trained personnel

On January 31, Ukraine attacked the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which could impair russia's ability to coordinate air activities in the Black Sea region. Also, the destruction of the radar station in Crimea will increase the dependence and burden on the A-50 fleet and pilots. This is stated in a new report of the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN writes.

Details

According to the report, on January 31, Ukraine struck the russian Belbek air base in Crimea, destroying a radar bunker, which will almost certainly impair russia's ability to coordinate air activities in the Black Sea region.

Analysts note that the destruction of the radar will increase the dependence and burden on the A-50 fleet, as well as the increasingly exhaustive pool of trained personnel available to manage air operations.

russian air doctrine relies heavily on ground control stations, such as the one in Belbek, to coordinate its air assets, particularly fighter jets. This is especially prevalent during current hostilities, when airspace is becoming increasingly complex and contested

- the report says.

In addition, analysts emphasize that it is almost certain that russian pilots and ground personnel are now suffering from combat fatigue due to the demands of Ukrainian operations.

Any further attacks on critical coordination nodes in Crimea will almost certainly increase this pressure, creating an increased likelihood of error or miscalculation

- the intelligence adds.

Recall

On January 31, Ukraine attacked the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea. At least three russian aircraft were hit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

