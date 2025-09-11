$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 170 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 1918 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 12258 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 30323 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 41397 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 91918 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 49568 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47373 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43334 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 83883 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
45%
756mm
Popular news
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)VideoSeptember 11, 01:25 AM • 28387 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - SvyrydenkoSeptember 11, 01:44 AM • 17664 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 17572 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 11187 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 11429 views
Publications
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 30323 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 91918 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 83883 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 63189 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 103768 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 3978 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 24840 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 89413 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 80787 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 76366 views
Actual
The Guardian
SWIFT
DJI Mavic
Falcon 9
SpaceX Starship

Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko announced that work on the State Budget-2026 has been ongoing since the beginning of the year, and it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by September 15. No less funds are planned to be allocated to the defense and security sector than in 2025.

Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026

Work on the State Budget for 2026 has been ongoing since the beginning of this year. The defense and security sector is planned to receive no less funding than in 2025. This was stated by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to a journalist from UNN.

Details

What will be the main focus of the state budget for 2026?

It (work on the State Budget-2026 - ed.) has been ongoing since the beginning of the year. We will submit the budget by September 15 (the budget will be submitted - ed.). It is planned to allocate (funds for defense - ed.) no less than this year. The focus is on the security and defense sector.

- said Marchenko.

Addendum

In the State Budget-2025, UAH 2.23 trillion was allocated for security and defense. UAH 765.0 billion constituted the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector in January-April 2025. This is 64.5% of the total amount of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget.

In July, the Verkhovna Rada increased defense expenditures. Expenditures for the defense sector were increased by UAH 412.3 billion, of which UAH 115 billion is for monetary support for servicemen of all Defense Forces, UAH 216 billion is for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment, and drones. The rest is for other needs of the army.

Budget procedure According to the Regulations, the Cabinet of Ministers is obliged to submit the budget draft by September 15. Then the government must submit the draft to the Verkhovna Rada, after which the parliament will begin its consideration. The procedure provides for three readings.

Supplement

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Budget Declaration for 2026-2028. The document defines the main parameters and guidelines of budget policy for the medium term. 

In early September, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that in the draft state budget-2026, the priority is defense. The government also focuses on financing important areas. We foresee UAH 36.5 billion for community support, UAH 120 billion for education — from building shelters in schools and kindergartens to free meals, and UAH 15 billion for housing for IDPs. 

On September 10, the Ministry of Finance reported that the preparation of the draft State Budget-2026 is underway. According to preliminary calculations, made on the basis of the Budget Declaration 2026-2028, among the key areas in terms of local budgets: 

  • UAH 36.5 billion — additional subvention;
    • UAH 15.0 billion — compensation for the difference in heating tariffs;
      • UAH 120 billion — education sector (this includes subvention, arrangement of safe conditions in educational institutions, construction and arrangement of shelters, purchase of school buses and meals);
        • UAH 29.5 billion — basic subvention.

           The Ministry of Finance reported that in the near future, the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 will be submitted for consideration by the government, and then to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The final amounts of interbudgetary transfers will be determined after the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" — no later than December 1, after signing and official publication.  

          Anna Murashko

          EconomyPolitics