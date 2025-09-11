Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026

Work on the State Budget for 2026 has been ongoing since the beginning of this year. The defense and security sector is planned to receive no less funding than in 2025. This was stated by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to a journalist from UNN.

Details

What will be the main focus of the state budget for 2026?

It (work on the State Budget-2026 - ed.) has been ongoing since the beginning of the year. We will submit the budget by September 15 (the budget will be submitted - ed.). It is planned to allocate (funds for defense - ed.) no less than this year. The focus is on the security and defense sector. - said Marchenko.

Addendum

In the State Budget-2025, UAH 2.23 trillion was allocated for security and defense. UAH 765.0 billion constituted the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector in January-April 2025. This is 64.5% of the total amount of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget.

In July, the Verkhovna Rada increased defense expenditures. Expenditures for the defense sector were increased by UAH 412.3 billion, of which UAH 115 billion is for monetary support for servicemen of all Defense Forces, UAH 216 billion is for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment, and drones. The rest is for other needs of the army.

Budget procedure According to the Regulations, the Cabinet of Ministers is obliged to submit the budget draft by September 15. Then the government must submit the draft to the Verkhovna Rada, after which the parliament will begin its consideration. The procedure provides for three readings.

Supplement

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Budget Declaration for 2026-2028. The document defines the main parameters and guidelines of budget policy for the medium term.

In early September, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that in the draft state budget-2026, the priority is defense. The government also focuses on financing important areas. We foresee UAH 36.5 billion for community support, UAH 120 billion for education — from building shelters in schools and kindergartens to free meals, and UAH 15 billion for housing for IDPs.

On September 10, the Ministry of Finance reported that the preparation of the draft State Budget-2026 is underway. According to preliminary calculations, made on the basis of the Budget Declaration 2026-2028, among the key areas in terms of local budgets:

UAH 36.5 billion — additional subvention;

UAH 15.0 billion — compensation for the difference in heating tariffs;

UAH 120 billion — education sector (this includes subvention, arrangement of safe conditions in educational institutions, construction and arrangement of shelters, purchase of school buses and meals);

UAH 29.5 billion — basic subvention.

The Ministry of Finance reported that in the near future, the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 will be submitted for consideration by the government, and then to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The final amounts of interbudgetary transfers will be determined after the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" — no later than December 1, after signing and official publication.