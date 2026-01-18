Figure skater Kyrylo Marsak made it into the top 8 strongest figure skaters on the continent - NOC

Photo: NOC of Ukraine

The European Figure Skating Championships concluded in Sheffield, Great Britain, where Ukrainian Kyrylo Marsak demonstrated the best result for the national team in the last quarter-century, taking 8th place overall. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The European Figure Skating Championships concluded in Sheffield, Great Britain. Ukrainian Kyrylo Marsak demonstrated the best result for the national team in the last quarter-century, taking 8th place overall. Kyrylo performed excellently throughout the tournament, setting three personal bests. Specifically, in the short program, he scored 76.92 points (11th result). The skater dedicated his performance in this segment to his military father, Andriy. - the report states.

It is noted that the Ukrainian also finished the free program with a personal best of 152.33 points. Thus, for the first time in his career, Marsak surpassed the 150-point threshold, which was the 6th best result among all participants. With a total score of 229.25 points, the skater finished the European Championships in 8th position: he was just over a point away from 6th place.

This is Ukraine's best result in men's singles skating at the continental championship in the last 26 years (in 2000, Dmytro Dmytrenko won "bronze"). Also, the 8th overall place is the best result for Ukraine in all types of figure skating in the last 16 years (since the 2010 European Championships). Thanks to Kyrylo's success, Ukraine received two licenses in men's skating for the next European Championships in 2027. - added the NOC.

Recall

Ukrainian lugers won "silver" and "bronze" in men's doubles at the Nations Cup in Oberhof. Ihor Hoi and Nazarii Kachmar took second place, while Danyil Martsinovskyi and Bohdan Babura finished third.