Figure skater Kyrylo Marsak made it into the top 8 strongest figure skaters on the continent - NOC

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:25 AM • 1466 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 23820 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 46848 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 30734 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 42101 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 50062 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 40920 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 61473 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 30227 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 46280 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandalJanuary 18, 12:10 AM • 5970 views
California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in petsJanuary 18, 12:24 AM • 5290 views
Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damagedPhotoJanuary 18, 12:35 AM • 6478 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed thereJanuary 18, 12:40 AM • 43138 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhoto04:30 AM • 9010 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 27606 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 61468 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 35048 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 66613 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 96247 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
France
Greenland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 3426 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 22388 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 20019 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 18103 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 17555 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
M1 Abrams

Figure skater Kyrylo Marsak made it into the top 8 strongest figure skaters on the continent - NOC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Ukrainian Kyrylo Marsak took 8th place at the European Figure Skating Championships, which is the best result for Ukraine in 26 years. He set three personal bests and secured two licenses for the next championship.

Figure skater Kyrylo Marsak made it into the top 8 strongest figure skaters on the continent - NOC
Photo: NOC of Ukraine

The European Figure Skating Championships concluded in Sheffield, Great Britain, where Ukrainian Kyrylo Marsak demonstrated the best result for the national team in the last quarter-century, taking 8th place overall. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The European Figure Skating Championships concluded in Sheffield, Great Britain. Ukrainian Kyrylo Marsak demonstrated the best result for the national team in the last quarter-century, taking 8th place overall. Kyrylo performed excellently throughout the tournament, setting three personal bests. Specifically, in the short program, he scored 76.92 points (11th result). The skater dedicated his performance in this segment to his military father, Andriy.

- the report states.

It is noted that the Ukrainian also finished the free program with a personal best of 152.33 points. Thus, for the first time in his career, Marsak surpassed the 150-point threshold, which was the 6th best result among all participants. With a total score of 229.25 points, the skater finished the European Championships in 8th position: he was just over a point away from 6th place.

This is Ukraine's best result in men's singles skating at the continental championship in the last 26 years (in 2000, Dmytro Dmytrenko won "bronze"). Also, the 8th overall place is the best result for Ukraine in all types of figure skating in the last 16 years (since the 2010 European Championships). Thanks to Kyrylo's success, Ukraine received two licenses in men's skating for the next European Championships in 2027.

- added the NOC.

Recall

Ukrainian lugers won "silver" and "bronze" in men's doubles at the Nations Cup in Oberhof. Ihor Hoi and Nazarii Kachmar took second place, while Danyil Martsinovskyi and Bohdan Babura finished third.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
Ukraine