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Fewer battles on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff updated the map by directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4308 views

157 battles were recorded during the day, the enemy used more than 10,000 kamikaze drones. Most attacks were stopped in the areas of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

Fewer battles on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff updated the map by directions

157 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is almost a third less than the day before. The hottest spots were in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on April 4, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are repelling the occupiers' attempts to improve their position and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. In total, 157 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes using 37 missiles and 80 air strikes, dropping 260 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 10,491 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,850 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, 119 of them with multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region – Velykomykhailivka, Pysanky, Pokrovske, Bohodarivka; in Zaporizhzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Rivne, Kopani, Novomykolaivka, Vilchanka, Huliaipilske, Obsche, Zarichne suffered from air strikes.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 7 air strikes using 18 KABs, carried out 134 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 21 using MLRS. Three combat engagements were recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders five times in the areas of Starytsia, Krasne Pershe, and towards Tsehelne, Vilcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Kivsharivka, Novoosinove, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked twice, trying to break into our defense towards Dibrova and Novosergiyivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, and near Zvanivka yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiyivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar and towards Illinivka, Sofiyivka, Novopavlivka, Kucherovo Yar, Kostiantynivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 35 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiyivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Molodetske and Novyi Donbas.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Zlahoda, Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske, Stepove and Oleksandrivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 16 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, Zelene and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Hirke, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance near the settlements of Stepove and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor carried out five assault actions in the areas of Antonivskyi Bridge and Hola Prystan.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Minus 1110 military personnel and equipment - General Staff reported new Russian losses on April 404.04.26, 06:55 • 4592 views

Julia Shramko

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