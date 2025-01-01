FBI investigating New Orleans incident as a terrorist attack - Biden statement

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 67075 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152847 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130272 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137685 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135878 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174499 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111284 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166679 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104567 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113988 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134021 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133168 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 56531 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102652 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104858 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174499 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166679 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194307 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183434 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133168 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134021 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143883 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135444 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152550 views
FBI investigating New Orleans incident as a terrorist attack - Biden statement

FBI investigating New Orleans incident as a terrorist attack - Biden statement

 • 32520 views

The FBI has taken charge of the investigation into the tragedy in New Orleans, where a truck crashed into a crowd of people on New Year's Eve. US President Joe Biden has instructed to provide all necessary resources for the investigation.

The FBI takes charge of the investigation of the tragedy in New Orleans and investigate the incident as an act of terrorism. This was announced by US President Joe Biden, reports UNN with reference to the White House.

The president of the United States said he has been kept apprised by federal law enforcement leadership and his homeland security team, including Homeland Security Secretary Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and the mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight.

“The FBI is taking charge of the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I am grateful for the courageous and quick response of local law enforcement that prevented more deaths and injuries. I have directed my team to ensure that all resources are available as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies work diligently to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible to ensure that no threat remains,” said the President of the United States.

Biden assured that he would get updates throughout the day.

“At the same time, my heart is with the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no excuse for violence of any kind and we will not tolerate any attacks on any community in our country,” he concluded.

Tragedy in New Orleans: authorities announce the number of victims and report explosives at the site of the attack01.01.2025, 17:01 • 25153 views

Recall

In New Orleans, a truck crashed into a crowd of people in the early hours of the new year. 

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
dzho-baidenJoe Biden

