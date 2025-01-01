FBI investigating New Orleans incident as a terrorist attack - Biden statement

The FBI takes charge of the investigation of the tragedy in New Orleans and investigate the incident as an act of terrorism. This was announced by US President Joe Biden, reports UNN with reference to the White House.

The president of the United States said he has been kept apprised by federal law enforcement leadership and his homeland security team, including Homeland Security Secretary Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and the mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight.

“The FBI is taking charge of the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I am grateful for the courageous and quick response of local law enforcement that prevented more deaths and injuries. I have directed my team to ensure that all resources are available as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies work diligently to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible to ensure that no threat remains,” said the President of the United States.

Biden assured that he would get updates throughout the day.

“At the same time, my heart is with the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no excuse for violence of any kind and we will not tolerate any attacks on any community in our country,” he concluded.

In New Orleans, a truck crashed into a crowd of people in the early hours of the new year.