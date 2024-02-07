Explosions in Kyiv. KCIA says air defense is working

Explosions in the capital again. According to the KIAA, air defense is working, UNN reports.

"Air raid alert continues! Air defense is operating in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!" - said Serhiy Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Administrative Committee.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed the information about the explosions and urged people to stay in shelters.

