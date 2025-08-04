Explosion in occupied Berdiansk de-energized a substation that powered the enemy's repair base

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 6472 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 13232 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 28381 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 61665 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 45473 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 55005 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 62930 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 64484 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 59909 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 79324 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 85589 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 20095 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 56760 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 83093 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 54066 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 6428 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 28353 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 61621 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 218741 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 307249 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Steve Witkoff
Justin Bieber
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 9756 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 5302 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 15254 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 337271 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 146629 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Shahed-136

Explosion in occupied Berdiansk de-energized a substation that powered the enemy's repair base

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

An explosion occurred at an electrical substation in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, which supplied energy to an enterprise for repairing Russian military equipment. As a result of the incident, the substation was put out of action, and power outages occurred on nearby streets.

Explosion in occupied Berdiansk de-energized a substation that powered the enemy's repair base

An explosion occurred at an electrical substation in occupied Berdiansk. As UNN sources in intelligence reported, as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire at the transformers, the substation that supplied electricity to the enterprise for repairing Russian military equipment was put out of action.

In temporarily occupied Berdiansk, late in the evening on August 3, an explosion occurred at an electrical substation that supplies electricity to the industrial facilities of the former "Berdiansk Harvesters" plant. After the occupation of the city, the Russian military turned the plant's workshops into a large repair base and a storage facility for military equipment, weapons, and accommodation for the personnel of the Russian army.

- the source reported.

Details

Local residents were the first to report the powerful explosion on social networks. Later, eyewitnesses shared videos and information in public groups that for unknown reasons, one of the city's substations caught fire, causing power outages on some nearby streets.

Intelligence sources emphasize that as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire at the transformers, the substation that supplied electricity to the enterprise for repairing Russian military equipment was put out of action. The final consequences of the explosion and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Destroyed enemy S-300 air defense system: General Staff reported a successful strike on the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region04.08.25, 15:27 • 1958 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Berdiansk