Explosion in occupied Berdiansk de-energized a substation that powered the enemy's repair base

An explosion occurred at an electrical substation in occupied Berdiansk. As UNN sources in intelligence reported, as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire at the transformers, the substation that supplied electricity to the enterprise for repairing Russian military equipment was put out of action.

In temporarily occupied Berdiansk, late in the evening on August 3, an explosion occurred at an electrical substation that supplies electricity to the industrial facilities of the former "Berdiansk Harvesters" plant. After the occupation of the city, the Russian military turned the plant's workshops into a large repair base and a storage facility for military equipment, weapons, and accommodation for the personnel of the Russian army. - the source reported.

Details

Local residents were the first to report the powerful explosion on social networks. Later, eyewitnesses shared videos and information in public groups that for unknown reasons, one of the city's substations caught fire, causing power outages on some nearby streets.

Intelligence sources emphasize that as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire at the transformers, the substation that supplied electricity to the enterprise for repairing Russian military equipment was put out of action. The final consequences of the explosion and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

