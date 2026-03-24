Explosion in a residential building in Sevastopol, there are dead and injured

In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, an explosion occurred in a residential building, followed by a fire. As a result of the incident, there are dead and injured. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", writes UNN.

Details

The explosion occurred in a building on Korchagin Street, 14, and the shock wave also damaged the neighboring building No. 20. After that, the fire engulfed up to three floors.

According to preliminary data, at least 15 apartments were damaged. Eight balconies were completely burned out, and in several apartments, the blast wave blew down walls. The epicenter of the explosion was probably on the upper floors.

Partial collapse of a wall on the first floor and damage to the ceilings between the first and third floors were also recorded. Eyewitnesses report that the explosion was heard at a distance of up to 4-5 kilometers.

Casualties and evacuation

According to preliminary data, two people died, and four more were injured and hospitalized. Residents of two buildings were evacuated. A temporary accommodation point was set up for them in a school, and some people are planned to be accommodated in a boarding house.

The local occupation authorities initially stated that no fatalities had been found "yet", but information about casualties later emerged.

The causes of the explosion and the circumstances of the incident are currently being established.