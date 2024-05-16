Exclusive charity embroidered shirt from GAPTUVALNYA and NGO "Zemlyachky" - cultural armor and a symbol of strength

Runa, 25, is a staff sergeant in charge of an anti-aircraft and artillery platoon. Photographer: Mykhailo Palinchak

GAPTUVALNYA and NGO Zemlyachky presented an exclusive embroidered shirt, a symbol of cultural armor and strength, on the occasion of the Vyshyvanka Day. The project is a manifestation of deep respect and gratitude to Ukrainian women who today defend not only Ukrainian territories but also our culture.

Kyiv. Ukraine. On the occasion of the Day of Vyshyvanka, the GAPTUVALNYA brand together with the NGO "Zemlyachky" have created an exclusive embroidered shirt with the symbol of the Zemlyachky NGO, which demonstrates women's strength: a guardian, a tree of life, and the unity of women in one family.

Symbol of the NGO "Zemlyachki"

The embroidered shirt is transforming from an element of national costume into a powerful symbol of resistance and heroism of Ukrainian women soldiers. As part of the project, female defenders wearing embroidered shirts before and after performing combat missions in Donetsk region. The photographs demonstrate the importance of national symbols, Ukrainian values, and the history passed down from generation to generation.

Tora, 24, is a case manager at Hospitaller. Photographer: Mykhailo Palinchak

Ksenia Drahaniuk, co-founder of the NGO "Zemlyachky":

"Vyshyvanka is our nation's code, a symbol of the identity of the Ukrainian people, and the project's protagonists are defenders who are now fighting for the future of our country and culture. Vyshyvanka has three main elements: a family standing up for each other, a symbol of a modern guardian, and a tree of life, and it is a symbol of women's unity in the struggle for a free present and future."

Natalia Gergeliuk, founder of the GAPTUVALNYA brand

"Each embroidered shirt we create in collaboration with the NGO Zemlyachky embodies not only aesthetics, but also a deep symbolism of our common struggle for our culture, nation, for preserving cultural heritage and creating a new one. These embroideries are the embodiment of women's strength and courage, which is manifested by defenders every day. Through each stitch and symbol, we convey respect and support for the women who stand in defense of our land.

Vilna Ptakha is 26 years old. Operator of a platoon of unmanned aerial vehicles. Photographer: Mykhailo Palinchak

Anyone can contribute to supporting women on the front lines, as 100% of the proceeds from the sale of embroidery will be donated to the NGO Zemlyachky for sewing women's tactical uniforms for Ukrainian defenders.

About NGO "Zemlyachki"

The Zemlyachky NGO provides women in the Ukrainian Defense Forces with women's military uniforms (which they sew themselves), armor protection, ammunition, and psychological support and rehabilitation for active defenders and veterans. It tells stories about women on the frontline, supporting and popularizing the culture of women in the military in Ukraine and around the world. Zemlyachky received the Golden Heart award from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their significant contribution to Ukraine's victory and an award from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

About the GAPTUVALNYA brand

Born in Ivano-Frankivsk, the embroidered clothing brand Gaptuvalnya celebrates the identity of authentic Ukrainian embroidery. Created many generations ago, the traditional patterns are much more than just a purely aesthetic component - they are a manifesto of love for Ukrainian traditions and values. Nowadays, Ukrainians need this energy more than ever: the connection with their ancestors and the awareness of their own identity can give them confidence in the future, give them hope and faith.

Gaptuvallia emphasizes the relevance of a traditional embroidered shirt for any occasion. By combining modern silhouettes and embroidery, the brand demonstrates that folk culture exists beyond time - it is developing before our eyes and transforming along with society.