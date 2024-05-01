Exchange rate as of May 1: the dollar fell by 15 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.5151 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 15 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.51 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 42.36 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.90 and sold for UAH 39.40 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 42.90 and sold for UAH 42.30 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.75-39.85, and the euro at UAH 42.73-42.90.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.6-39.66 for the dollar and UAH 42.38-42.44 for the euro, respectively.

