Every fourth school in Ukraine has joined the educational platform "Mriya" - Ministry of Digital Transformation

In Ukraine, 3,000 educational institutions are already working with the "Mriya" educational platform. This is about a quarter of all schools in the country that are changing the educational process with the help of digital solutions. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

3,000 educational institutions from various regions have joined the platform - from lyceums in Lviv Oblast to relocated schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Also, the Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasizes that the "Mriya" team accompanies and supports schools at every stage so that all children in the country learn and develop in an interesting and safe way.

"Mriya" is: for teachers - less bureaucracy. Mriya automates routine tasks and frees up time for the main thing - attention to children. For parents - involvement in the child's life. Parents see what the child likes and where support is needed. For students - interesting learning. Mriya transforms the school into a convenient digital space - grades, schedule, homework, and even educational videos are always at hand - the post says.

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine presented a concept for transforming schools into modern, safe, barrier-free spaces with comfortable conditions for children to acquire knowledge, develop, and relax.