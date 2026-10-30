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Evacuation from Oleshky: Russian propagandists filmed a staged report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1720 views

The Center for Strategic Communications stated that Russian propagandists staged a report about the evacuation from Oleshky. Ukraine is carrying out a humanitarian mission there.

Evacuation from Oleshky: Russian propagandists filmed a staged report

Russian propagandists are staging fake reports about the evacuation of people in Oleshky, Kherson region. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, in one of the reports, a woman tearfully tells propagandist Yevgeny Popov that her husband was allegedly killed by a Ukrainian drone. But as soon as the account ends, the same woman admits a few minutes later that she loves watching the programs of Russian propagandists Olga Skabeyeva and Yevgeny Popov.

This contrast raises questions about the credibility of the report and its true purpose. Instead of independent coverage of events, viewers are offered an emotional story intended to create the impression about Ukraine that the Kremlin wants. Russian propaganda systematically uses stories about the alleged crimes of Ukrainian servicemen to discredit the Defense Forces and shift responsibility for the consequences of Russian aggression onto Ukraine. In such reports, occupied territories become settings for promoting Kremlin narratives

 - the Center for Strategic Communications noted.

Later, Russian propagandists reported that 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky had gone to territory controlled by Ukraine, while only 4 buses had gone to Russia.

Context

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time, a ceasefire would be established in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets traveled to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process. During the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said one of Ukraine's negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

On October 30, the Ukrainian delegation safely reached Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission. Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, stated upon arriving in the city on October 30 that the ceasefire had already lasted 80 hours and was continuing, showing a video of local residents.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky. 

We remind you

The Ukrainian delegation, together with residents of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky evacuated as part of the humanitarian mission, set out for Anapa.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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