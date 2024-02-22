European Parliament Committees support allocation of 50 billion euros for Ukraine

The relevant committees of the European Parliament supported the decision to create a multi-year financial assistance program for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros. This was reported by EU MP Viola von Cramon in the social network X, UNN reports .

We have just approved the UkraineFacility, a €50 billion financial assistance for the coming years. At the next plenary week in Strasbourg, the Parliament will once again demonstrate its solidarity with Ukraine, - said von Cramon.

Details

The message also appeared on the website of the European Parliament.

It is noted that the European Parliament's committees on budget, foreign affairs and industry, research and energy have supported the UkraineFacility financial support program for Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros.

Recall

The EU hopes to disburse the first tranche of a new €50 billion financial support package to Ukraine in early March, but further disbursements will depend on Kyiv's compliance with reform requirements.