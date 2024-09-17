European Green Deal: Ukraine plans to develop an adaptation plan for the agricultural sector by 2026

By 2026, Ukraine is going to develop a plan to adapt the agricultural sector to climate policy, the Ministry of Environment reported on Tuesday following a discussion with farmers on the implementation of the European Green Deal, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ministry, in May 2024, the government approved the Strategy for the Formation and Implementation of State Policy in the Field of Climate Change for the period up to 2035 and approved an operational plan for its implementation in 2024-2026.

According to this plan, in 2025, a study on assessing the risks of agriculture to climate change will be completed, and by 2026, a program document on adaptation of the agricultural sector will be developed - said Victoria Kireeva, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Also, she said, "climate policy can provide financial incentives, such as subsidies for environmental practices, research grants, and tax breaks, which help reduce the cost of environmentally friendly practices and promote investment in sustainable development.

Kireeva also emphasized the importance of implementing climate policy for the agricultural sector:

Adaptation to climate change: policies help farmers adapt through new crops and agronomic practices. Improving resource efficiency: policies encourage innovative technologies to reduce the consumption of water, energy and other resources. Ensuring food security: promotes the sustainability of agri-food systems in the face of climate change. Financial support and incentives: policies may include subsidies, grants, and tax incentives for environmental practices, as well as attracting international finance. Responsibility and reputation: The policy helps companies improve their reputation by demonstrating responsibility towards the environment.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Environment, the main principles of the European Green Deal include environmentally sustainable development, biodiversity conservation, improving water and soil quality, reducing air pollution, energy transition to renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, innovation, circular economy, and expansion of protected areas. The goal is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 through changes in energy, transportation, industry and agriculture.