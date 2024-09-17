European Green Deal: Ukraine plans to develop an adaptation plan for the agricultural sector by 2026

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 105928 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110869 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179421 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144067 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146975 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140463 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188371 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112211 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178234 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104820 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 36268 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 93974 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 64172 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 37075 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 55200 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188371 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178234 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205457 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194196 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145268 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144917 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149365 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140581 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157253 views
European Green Deal: Ukraine plans to develop an adaptation plan for the agricultural sector by 2026

European Green Deal: Ukraine plans to develop an adaptation plan for the agricultural sector by 2026

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25872 views

The Ministry of Ecology plans to develop a program to adapt the agricultural sector to climate policy by 2026. The plan includes risk assessment, financial incentives, and cooperation with international organizations to implement environmental practices.

By 2026, Ukraine is going to develop a plan to adapt the agricultural sector to climate policy, the Ministry of Environment reported on Tuesday following a discussion with farmers on the implementation of the European Green Deal, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ministry, in May 2024, the government approved the Strategy for the Formation and Implementation of State Policy in the Field of Climate Change for the period up to 2035 and approved an operational plan for its implementation in 2024-2026.

According to this plan, in 2025, a study on assessing the risks of agriculture to climate change will be completed, and by 2026, a program document on adaptation of the agricultural sector will be developed

- said Victoria Kireeva, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Also, she said, "climate policy can provide financial incentives, such as subsidies for environmental practices, research grants, and tax breaks, which help reduce the cost of environmentally friendly practices and promote investment in sustainable development.

Kireeva also emphasized the importance of implementing climate policy for the agricultural sector:

  1. Adaptation to climate change: policies help farmers adapt through new crops and agronomic practices.
  2. Improving resource efficiency: policies encourage innovative technologies to reduce the consumption of water, energy and other resources.
  3. Ensuring food security: promotes the sustainability of agri-food systems in the face of climate change.
  4. Financial support and incentives: policies may include subsidies, grants, and tax incentives for environmental practices, as well as attracting international finance.
  5. Responsibility and reputation: The policy helps companies improve their reputation by demonstrating responsibility towards the environment.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Environment, the main principles of the European Green Deal include environmentally sustainable development, biodiversity conservation, improving water and soil quality, reducing air pollution, energy transition to renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, innovation, circular economy, and expansion of protected areas. The goal is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 through changes in energy, transportation, industry and agriculture. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news

