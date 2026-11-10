Europe Is Learning to Wage War from Ukraine: How Ukrainian Experience Is Changing the Security Architecture

Ukraine is gradually changing its role in the European security system—from a state that needs military assistance to a partner whose combat experience and technologies are becoming essential to the defense of the European Union and NATO. European military and defense companies acknowledge that traditional planning models, multiyear weapons-development cycles, and slow procurement procedures do not match the speed of modern warfare. Instead, Ukraine has already learned to create, test, and modernize weapons directly in response to the specific needs of the front. This was discussed, in particular, at the Open Arms Fest in Stockholm, an event that brought together Ukrainian defense companies, government and industry representatives, experts, and artists, reports UNN.

From a recipient of military aid to a partner teaching Europe how to defend itself

Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has changed not only the nature of combat, but also perceptions of how a modern defense system should operate. Technologies that previously took years to develop can now become obsolete within just a few months. Drones, unmanned ground systems, electronic warfare capabilities, air defense systems, and precision weapons require constant improvement in response to changes on the battlefield.

Ukraine is undergoing this transformation directly in wartime. That is why its experience is unique and valuable for European states, which are being forced to review their own defense strategies and prepare for the potential expansion of Russian aggression.

As Svitlana Zalishchuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Sweden, noted, the role of Ukraine in the European security system has undergone a fundamental change during the years of the full-scale war.

At the beginning of the war, we asked them for weapons. Now Swedes and Europeans are coming to Ukraine to learn how to defend their countries — the diplomat said.

According to her, Ukraine is no longer merely receiving support from its partners; it is making its own contribution to strengthening the defense capabilities of the European continent. This involves not only the transfer of technologies or the exchange of combat experience, but also the creation of joint defense capabilities.

Cooperation with Sweden is a telling example. Both countries share an understanding of the Russian threat, and both have something to offer each other. Ukraine has experience in using and rapidly modernizing weapons under conditions of intense combat. Sweden has a developed industrial base, engineering expertise, and the capacity to scale up production.

It is precisely the complementarity of these capabilities that Fredrik Öström emphasizes. He is a representative of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) at the Embassy of Sweden in Ukraine, responsible for strategic coordination and expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of military-technical support.

We can learn from you (from Ukraine—the editor), adopt your experience of war, and become familiar with all the new technologies you use. At the same time, Sweden has many companies that can help you scale up production. Therefore, this is mutually beneficial cooperation — he emphasized.

Öström is convinced that the potential of such a partnership should not be limited to specific types of weapons. Joint projects may encompass the production of components, the development of independent supply chains, the scaling up of unmanned-systems production, and other areas of the defense industry.

For Europe, this means an opportunity not only to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression, but also to use Ukrainian developments to strengthen its own security.

Ultimately, it all comes down to our values and how we regard freedom and democracy. We are fighting for a free world. And we are doing it together with you — Fredrik Öström said.

Why Ukraine’s experience is forcing Europe to reconsider its approaches to waging war

European partners note that one of the main advantages of Ukraine's defense industry has been its speed of adapting to new threats. Amid constant technological competition with Russia, Ukrainian manufacturers are forced to reduce as much as possible the time from identifying a problem on the front line to creating and implementing a new solution.

For the European defense industry, which has operated for decades in a relatively stable security environment, this approach means the need for a complete review of established production and management models.

Thomas Hedström, a representative of the Swedish Armed Forces, emphasized during a discussion on the future of defense cooperation that European militaries should first and foremost heed Ukraine's experience.

We have ideas and innovations. But how do we implement them? How do we move through the entire cycle quickly and proceed to the next innovation? Creating the conditions for such a process is extraordinarily difficult — Hedström explained.

He noted that the problem is that European militaries and defense companies are accustomed to working in conditions where risks can be forecast, modeled, and gradually minimized. Ukraine, by contrast, is forced to make decisions in a situation where delay can cost the lives of service members and the loss of positions on the front line.

It is precisely this difference that creates a fundamentally different pace of innovation.

The representative of the Swedish Armed Forces also added that European countries are interested in using Ukraine's experience.

The problem is that it is extraordinarily difficult to develop a sense of the reality in which we are in a state of war — he noted.

Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared security

For NATO, this creates a separate challenge, since the Alliance needs to learn to act at the speed characteristic of wartime, without waiting until the threat becomes immediate.

Moreover, Ukraine's experience shows that air defense cannot be limited exclusively to intercepting means of attack. To reduce the intensity of attacks, it is also necessary to take into account the adversary's capabilities to produce and use weapons. A comprehensive approach is needed that combines active air defense, passive infrastructure protection, and strike capabilities.

For European states, this means the need to review not only the structure of their armaments but also their overall defense concept, which must ensure the resilience of the state even amid prolonged hostilities.

It is difficult for Europe's defense industry to adapt when warfare changes within weeks

Another equally important challenge for Europe is restructuring the defense production model itself.

Patrick Mollbrink, Chief Brand Strategist for mergers, acquisitions (M&A), and integration at the Swedish defense company Saab, noted that the traditional system for developing and manufacturing weapons was formed under entirely different security conditions.

Historically, our industry was geared toward conditions that could be called Cold War conditions. We proceeded from the assumption that we had years and years to manufacture any product. But now the situation is changing rapidly — he noted.

According to him, Ukraine has demonstrated a fundamentally different model of interaction between the military and manufacturers. Whereas previously a company could complete development, deliver the finished product to the customer, and receive feedback on its use only later, Ukraine's experience demonstrates continuous contact between the military and the manufacturer.

We see this in Ukraine, where systems are updated within an extraordinarily short period—over the course of days or weeks. The systems return from the front to the factory, where they are upgraded, after which they are sent back to the front line. And this is truly a fundamental change — Patrick Mollbrink believes.

For the European defense industry, this means the need to reconsider its own role. A manufacturer can no longer remain merely a supplier of finished products. It must be a direct participant in the process of improving weapons, constantly receive feedback on their use, and respond promptly to the emergence of new threats and challenges.

At the same time, the pace of innovation must be accompanied by the ability to scale up production. Modern warfare requires not only technologically advanced systems, but also significant quantities of weapons.

"Ukraine's largest export to Europe is time" — Fire Point CEO

Supply chains remain a separate challenge. European manufacturers depend on components produced outside their countries, meaning that any disruptions can affect the pace of defense production. That is why cooperation with Ukraine opens up opportunities for Europe to create new production chains, localize certain components, and develop joint defense enterprises.

Ukraine and Sweden can jointly build a new European security system

One example of how Ukrainian experience can be integrated into the European defense system is the deepening of cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden.

According to Ukraine's ambassador Svitlana Zalishchuk, Sweden is aware of the threat of Russian aggression and is already working to increase the readiness of not only the army, but society as a whole. The country has a total defense concept in place, which envisages the involvement of the military, government bodies, businesses, and civilians in ensuring national security.

And the Swedes themselves believe that during a war, it is not simply the army that fights, but society as a whole. And Swedish society is preparing for war – Zalishchuk said.

In her view, a shared understanding of the Russian threat creates the foundation for a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries. This involves not only the procurement of individual weapons systems, but also the creation of interconnected defense ecosystems that can strengthen the capabilities of both states.

Among the promising areas of cooperation, the diplomat named the development of ballistic missile defense and interaction between the Ukrainian and Swedish aviation industries. For example, the Ukrainian company "Antonov" is cooperating with the Swedish side on the possibility of manufacturing certain components of Gripen fighter jets in Ukraine. Such projects also make it possible to expand Europe's own production capabilities.

According to the diplomat, Europe's main problem is that the pace at which it is developing its defense capabilities does not yet match the pace of technological change on the battlefield.

Unfortunately, for now, this pace does not match the pace of this war in the center of Europe, I would put it that way – Zalishchuk emphasized.

Therefore, one of the main tasks of Ukrainian-European cooperation should be to accelerate production processes, defense procurement, and the implementation of new technologies.

Bureaucracy continues to hold back European defense cooperation

Despite the interest of European partners in Ukrainian experience, the practical implementation of joint projects faces a number of administrative and regulatory obstacles.

According to Patrick Mollbrink, chief brand strategist for mergers, acquisitions (M&A), and integration at the Swedish defense company Saab, companies are facing export control problems.

And now we have encountered export control problems. This is currently the main obstacle for both sides. And, of course, this issue needs to be resolved at the governmental level – he emphasized.

Mollbrink added that Swedish manufacturers are interested in working directly with Ukrainian companies, but complex permit procedures can slow down the implementation of joint projects.

We could already be conducting trials in Ukraine if it were easier to overcome export control restrictions and obtain permits more quickly to carry out the activities we have planned – he explained.

At the same time, Ukrainian experience demonstrates the need to find a balance between proper oversight, technology security, and the speed of decision-making. For its part, Ukraine is working to improve its own regulatory framework for international defense cooperation.

It is clear that for European states, the question is no longer whether they should adopt Ukrainian experience, but how quickly they will be able to integrate it into their own defense systems. After all, Russia continues to prepare for a protracted confrontation, and the threat to Europe is becoming increasingly real.