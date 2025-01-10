EU concerned about possible lifting of sanctions against Russia by Trump - FT

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 10156 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122058 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130136 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130865 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109720 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159624 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104314 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 70061 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123717 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122130 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 64020 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 78429 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137630 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165431 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159624 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176989 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122130 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123717 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140806 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132606 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150012 views
Actual
EU concerned about possible lifting of sanctions against Russia by Trump - FT

EU concerned about possible lifting of sanctions against Russia by Trump - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28151 views

The European Union is analyzing hundreds of Biden's executive orders because of fears that Trump will reverse them after the inauguration. Particular attention is being paid to sanctions against Russia.

The European Union is concerned that United States President-elect Donald Trump may reverse US sanctions against Russia and other measures under President Joe Biden, the Financial Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

“EU officials are analyzing hundreds of executive orders and sanctions imposed by US President Joe Biden amid concerns that Donald Trump will reverse them, which could upend international relations and trade,” the newspaper writes.

Brussels is reportedly concerned that Trump may try to reverse his predecessor's decisions simply because they were made by Biden, without much thought to the impact of such steps on European allies.

Senior European Commission officials have ordered a review of Biden's executive orders - from sanctions on Russia to trade and cybersecurity - to see which reversals could affect the bloc or undermine its own measures, according to three people briefed on the initiative.

The rush before Trump's inauguration on January 20 underscores the EU's uncertainty about the president-elect's possible actions when he returns to the White House, after threats he has already made against close US allies, the newspaper notes.

Trump says the US will claim Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal - NBC26.12.24, 11:27 • 20387 views

“The EU's biggest concern is that Trump will reverse numerous Biden executive orders that have imposed sanctions on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine since 2022,” the officials said. Representatives of the bloc hope that Trump will keep these sanctions in place to use them as potential leverage in any possible ceasefire talks with Moscow.

A spokesman for Trump's transition team said that the president-elect had received “a resounding mandate to fulfill the promises he made during the campaign and to disrupt the status quo in Washington.

Last summer, the European Commission set up an internal group of senior officials to develop a strategy on the potential consequences of a second Trump presidency and how to contain or respond to them.

This has largely focused on issues such as potential trade conflicts, reduced U.S. support for Ukraine, and a possible shift in Washington's commitment to European defense and security.

Executive decrees are issued only by presidents and can be revoked at any time. Typically, a new president revises existing decrees shortly after taking office. In 2017, Trump canceled the Cuban embargo imposed by his then-predecessor, Barack Obama, and withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement. A year later, he terminated the US participation in the nuclear deal with Iran brokered by the Obama administration.

“The concern is that he will decide to cancel everything just because Biden did,” said one person. - “We need to know how this could affect us.

Biden to impose new sanctions on Russia before Trump takes office - Reuters09.01.25, 14:04 • 25622 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising