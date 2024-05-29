EU today discusses negotiation framework on Ukraine's accession amid Hungary's blocking - media

Permanent representatives of EU member states are currently discussing the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova's accession with the aim of starting accession negotiations at the end of June, but Hungary is blocking the issue of Ukraine, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Discussion today among EU ambassadors on the accession negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova. Hungary blocking Ukraine though not Moldova due to 11 bilateral issues on national minorities in Ukraine. The idea is still to formally open the accession talks at the end of June but unanimity needed Jozwiak wrote in X.

