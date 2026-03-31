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EU prepares new rules for Ukrainians after 2027 – protection may be limited

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3422 views

The European Commission will present a new model for Ukrainians' stay in May due to the expiration of temporary protection. Restrictions on rights by region and age are being considered.

EU prepares new rules for Ukrainians after 2027 – protection may be limited

The European Union is reviewing its approach to the stay of Ukrainians after March 2027 – the date when the temporary protection mechanism expires. The idea of completely abolishing it has been abandoned, and instead, a reform is being prepared. This is reported by Eurlux, according to UNN.

The European Commission is expected to present a new model already in May. The decision will be of strategic importance, as it concerns the future of millions of Ukrainians in Europe.

2027 as a decision point

March 2027 is becoming a key date for all of Europe. What was a quick humanitarian solution in 2022 is now turning into a long-term policy.

The temporary protection mechanism has allowed millions of Ukrainians to obtain the right to residence, work, and social guarantees without complex procedures. However, its main problem is its temporary nature.

Brussels already recognizes that the war has dragged on, and therefore a new solution is needed that goes beyond short-term response.

EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv19.03.26, 17:12 • 43655 views

Why the EU is changing its approach

Initially, it was planned that Ukrainians would gradually switch to other types of residence permits – for work or study.

However, this process has not actually started. In many countries, the requirements turned out to be complex, and bureaucracy significant. As a result, the number of transitions to other statuses remains low.

In addition, the EU fears that the simultaneous termination of protection could lead to mass asylum applications and an overload of the system.

What scenarios are being considered

The discussion in the EU is not technical, but strategic. Several options are being discussed:

  • extension of protection, but in a modified form;
    • transition of Ukrainians to national residence permits;
      • creation of a new special status.

        At the same time, a tougher approach is emerging – a possible narrowing of the circle of persons who will be eligible for protection.

        Among the ideas:

        • restrictions by region of origin;
          • separate rules for men of conscription age;
            • special status for vulnerable categories.

              Some countries are already moving in this direction. For example, Switzerland has identified some regions of Ukraine as relatively safe, and Norway has restricted access to protection for certain categories of men.

              At the same time, such decisions cause legal disputes – in particular due to the risks of discrimination.

              Who may be affected by the changes

              It is preliminarily stated that the new rules may apply more to newly arrived Ukrainians.

              Those who are already in the EU are likely to retain their status to avoid a sharp burden on the system.

              However, there is no final decision yet – the approach may change during negotiations between countries.

              Over 4.3 million Ukrainians are under temporary protection in EU countries13.03.26, 13:29 • 3932 views

              Europe's new logic

              At the same time, the approach to Ukrainians is also changing. If earlier the main thing was to ensure security, now it is integration.

              Employment, language proficiency, and participation in the economy are becoming key factors that can determine a person's further status.

              Europe is effectively moving from a "temporary refuge" model to a long-term coexistence model – but with new rules.

              What's next

              The European Commission is to present concrete proposals in May. After that, they must be approved by the EU countries.

              Possible outcomes include both the extension of protection in a new format and its partial restriction.

              In any case, after 2027, Europe will no longer consider Ukrainians as just a temporary phenomenon. The issue is moving into the realm of long-term policy – and the decision will determine not only the fate of millions of people, but also the future model of Europe itself.

              EU does not change its approach to temporary protection for Ukrainians – status extended until 202730.01.26, 19:09 • 5455 views

              Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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