"eRecovery": Another UAH 665 million allocated for owners of war-damaged housing

The government has allocated an additional 665 million hryvnias for compensation payments within the "eRecovery" program, the Ministry of Development reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

This concerns 665 million hryvnias for compensation for damaged housing. The resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers allows allocating these funds from the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

"This is expected to cover the need to restore 7,389 residential premises damaged as a result of armed aggression," the ministry said.

How much can you get for repairs

Through "eRecovery" you can receive compensation for repairs:

category A (payments for ongoing repairs) - up to 200 thousand hryvnias;

category B (payments for major repairs) - from 200 to 350 thousand hryvnias for apartments or from 200 to 500 thousand hryvnias - for houses.

Addition

For the implementation of "eRecovery", as indicated, a total of 1 billion hryvnias is allocated in the state budget for 2025. Of these, 400 million are for category A repairs, and 600 million are for category B.

More information about the program can be found on the website "eRecovery".

