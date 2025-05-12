$41.550.04
Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

"eRecovery": Another UAH 665 million allocated for owners of war-damaged housing

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2266 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 665 million from the Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for compensation payments for damaged housing. This will allow the restoration of 7,389 residential premises.

The government has allocated an additional 665 million hryvnias for compensation payments within the "eRecovery" program, the Ministry of Development reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

This concerns 665 million hryvnias for compensation for damaged housing. The resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers allows allocating these funds from the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

"This is expected to cover the need to restore 7,389 residential premises damaged as a result of armed aggression," the ministry said.

How much can you get for repairs

Through "eRecovery" you can receive compensation for repairs:

  • category A (payments for ongoing repairs) - up to 200 thousand hryvnias;
    • category B (payments for major repairs) - from 200 to 350 thousand hryvnias for apartments or from 200 to 500 thousand hryvnias - for houses.

      eRecovery: UAH 25 Billion Paid Out, but Expansion to Temporarily Occupied Territories Needed - MP 07.05.25, 15:46 • 5915 views

      Addition

      For the implementation of "eRecovery", as indicated, a total of 1 billion hryvnias is allocated in the state budget for 2025. Of these, 400 million are for category A repairs, and 600 million are for category B.

      More information about the program can be found on the website "eRecovery".

      The staggering amount needed for Ukraine's reconstruction over the next 10 years has been named25.02.25, 12:21 • 106791 view

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      WarEconomyReal Estate
      Ukraine
