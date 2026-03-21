Energy workers are restoring electricity supply after the Russian attack on energy facilities in a number of regions - Zelenskyy

Energy workers continue to restore electricity damaged by the Russian strike on energy facilities in a number of regions. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

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"We spoke with Prime Minister Svyrydenko and Energy Minister Shmyhal about the situation after the Russian strikes. There were significant outages in Chernihiv region, now part of the region is without electricity, repair work is ongoing," he said in his evening video address.

Repair work is also ongoing after the strike on an energy facility in Zaporizhzhia. There were strikes in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

"Everywhere it is needed, units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are operating. I want to thank everyone who works for people and for there to be light. Emergency and repair crews, utility services, everyone is working," the President noted.

Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia; there may be power outages in the city