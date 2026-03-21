Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia; there may be power outages in the city

On Saturday afternoon, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, causing power outages in some areas of the region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

At 4:10 PM, Fedorov reported that "the Russians are attacking the regional center," and "explosions are heard in the city, there is smoke in one of the districts."

He later clarified that the Russians were attacking the region's critical infrastructure.

Some areas of the city may experience power outages. Windows in nearby buildings were damaged by the blast wave from the enemy strike. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. - Fedorov wrote.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 21 - the condition of the injured became known