Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 21 - the condition of the injured became known

Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

The condition of those injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 21 is assessed by doctors as moderate and mild. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Women aged 84 and 74 were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction; after receiving medical care, they will be treated at home. The girls have mine-blast injuries and concussions. The condition of the 46-year-old man is moderate - he remains under the supervision of doctors. The 44-year-old woman and man will be treated at home. - Fedorov noted.

Recall

On March 21, a Russian drone attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, a man and a woman were killed. Two girls aged 11 and 15 were injured, and a private house in the city was completely destroyed.

Later, the number of injured in Zaporizhzhia increased to six people.