Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 21 - the condition of the injured became known

$43.9650.50
ukenru
Exclusive
08:53 AM • 6002 views
Why China still doesn't risk attacking Taiwan
March 21, 12:55 AM • 23166 views
Kremlin prepares large-scale repressions after the end of the war in Ukraine - Reuters
Exclusive
March 20, 05:00 PM • 43683 views
How Ukrainians find happiness during the great war: figures, facts, and advice from a psychotherapist
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 63448 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 02:50 PM • 38787 views
The first phase of Russia's spring-summer offensive failed - what's next?
March 20, 01:46 PM • 37502 views
228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
March 20, 01:36 PM • 31614 views
Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 44395 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
March 20, 12:29 PM • 20188 views
SBS destroyed Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone in Donetsk region - "Madyar" showed videoVideo
Exclusive
March 20, 11:43 AM • 17081 views
Companies are in no hurry to join Defence City due to imperfect legislation - lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.7m/s
62%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Crimea ablaze: Tavriiska TPP under attack - mediaVideoMarch 21, 01:32 AM • 20270 views
Posthumous donor: Ohmatdyt held a corridor of honor for 13-year-old IvanMarch 21, 02:09 AM • 18187 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 13849 views
"Scaling back huge military efforts": Trump announced the likely withdrawal of troops from IranMarch 21, 03:22 AM • 10527 views
Aries: zodiac sign characteristics, personality traits, and compatibility07:06 AM • 10303 views
Publications
Should you buy an air fryer - pros, cons, and nuances of choice09:28 AM • 4316 views
Aries: zodiac sign characteristics, personality traits, and compatibility07:06 AM • 10343 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 63450 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 44396 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?PhotoMarch 20, 12:40 PM • 43125 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Aleksandar Vučić
Musician
Keir Starmer
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 13887 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 15860 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 20074 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy pricesMarch 20, 02:28 PM • 18329 views
Irena Karpa recalled how she transitioned from second-hand clothes to Ukrainian designersVideoMarch 20, 01:32 PM • 21818 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Ka-50
MIM-104 Patriot

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 21 - the condition of the injured became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1824 views

Doctors assess the condition of six injured as moderate and mild. Two children have concussions, and one man remains under the supervision of doctors in the hospital.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 21 - the condition of the injured became known
Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

The condition of those injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 21 is assessed by doctors as moderate and mild. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Women aged 84 and 74 were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction; after receiving medical care, they will be treated at home. The girls have mine-blast injuries and concussions. The condition of the 46-year-old man is moderate - he remains under the supervision of doctors. The 44-year-old woman and man will be treated at home.

 - Fedorov noted.

Recall

On March 21, a Russian drone attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, a man and a woman were killed. Two girls aged 11 and 15 were injured, and a private house in the city was completely destroyed.

Later, the number of injured in Zaporizhzhia increased to six people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia