Energy situation: 93 thousand metering points are de-energized, more than 16 thousand consumers have their electricity supply restored

According to the Ministry of Energy, over 90 thousand metering points in the regions of Ukraine are out of power due to hostilities or technical disruptions. At the same time, over the past day, power companies have restored electricity to more than 16 thousand consumers, UNN reports .

Details

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has updated data on the energy situation in the regions:

It is noted that energy services specialists have restored power supply to more than 16 thousand consumers in a day. However, tens of thousands of metering points in different regions of the country remain without electricity.

Dnipropetrovska oblast

Due to damage to the underground gas distribution pipeline, almost 120 subscribers in the Pokrovsk district were left without gas supply.

Donetsk region

Power engineers have supplied power to 2 settlements, while 5.6 thousand consumers are without electricity due to the hostilities. In total, 78 settlements in the region remain without electricity supply, with 42.8 thousand metering points.

Gas supply has been restored to 250 families, while 325 households remain disconnected.

Zaporizhzhya region

As a result of hostilities, more than 3.7 thousand metering points in 50 settlements remain without electricity supply.

Odesa region

More than 500 consumers in 4 settlements were cut off from electricity supply due to technical violations.

Sumy region

Due to the hostilities in the region, about 2 thousand metering points in 55 settlements remain without electricity supply.

50 households were disconnected from gas supply.

Ternopil region

Due to damage to a distribution pipeline, gas supply was cut off to 380 residential buildings and 8 utility facilities in Ternopil district. The gas leaks were repaired within a day. Gas supply to consumers has been restored.

Kharkiv region

In the region, 15.4 thousand metering points in 63 settlements remain without electricity.

Kherson region

Power engineers have supplied power to 67 consumers in the regional center, about 3,000 consumers in Kherson remain without electricity, and 45 settlements in the region are without power, including 25,800 metering points.

Chernihiv region

As a result of the hostilities, 2.8 thousand metering points in 32 settlements are without electricity.

Recall

a Russian drone attacked a 330 kV Ukrenergo substation in Zaporizhzhia region. There were also temporary power outages in Odesa, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, and Dnipro regions.