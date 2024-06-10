Enemy troops advanced in the area of Umanskoye and Novoaleksandrovka-DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops have advanced in the area of Umanskoye and Novoaleksandrovka, while the situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense.
On the front line, enemy forces advanced near Umanskoye and in Novoaleksandrovka. This is reported by Deep State, reports UNN.
The enemy advanced near Umanskoye and in Novoaleksandrovka
Recall
According to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces 27 times in the areas of progress, Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Novoselovka Pervaya, Yasnobrodovka and Karlovka. The situation in this area remains tense.
Enemy troops advanced near Novopokrovsky , Arkhangelsk and Krasnogorovka-DeepState05.06.24, 23:16 • 42956 views