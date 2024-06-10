Enemy troops advanced in the area of Umanskoye and Novoaleksandrovka-DeepState

On the front line, enemy forces advanced near Umanskoye and in Novoaleksandrovka. This is reported by Deep State, reports UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces 27 times in the areas of progress, Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Novoselovka Pervaya, Yasnobrodovka and Karlovka. The situation in this area remains tense.

