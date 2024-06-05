Enemy troops advanced near Novopokrovsky , Arkhangelsk and Krasnogorovka-DeepState

At the front, enemy forces managed to advance near Novopokrovsky, Arkhangelsk and Krasnogorovka. This is reported by Deep State, reports UNN.

Intensive combat activity continues in the Pokrovsky direction. The number of enemy attacks has reached 19. terrorists are particularly active in the Sokol area. Ukrainian troops suffered losses: 354 people were killed. In addition, a tank, three armored personnel carriers, seven guns, a ground drone and an enemy car were destroyed. Another 13 units of enemy military equipment were damaged.

