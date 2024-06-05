DeepState: at the front, the russian federation has advanced near Rabota, Pobeda and Novoaleksandrovka

On the front line, the terrorist country advanced near Robotino, Pobeda and Novoaleksandrovka. This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Kramatorsk direction is tense. Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defense Forces units 7 times in the areas of Kalinovka, Klishcheyevka, Andreevka and Chasovy Yar. However, the situation remains under the control of the Defense Forces.

