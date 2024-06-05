99 military clashes occurred at the front, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense - General Staff

There were 99 military clashes on the front line. The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

During the day, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using four missiles and 45 air strikes using 52 Kabs, using 479 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the russian aggressors carried out 2,862 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation in the following directions:

On Kharkiv: the invaders tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 4 times in the area of Volchansk. All enemy attacks were repelled.

On Kupyansky: the enemy attacked 14 times Ukrainian defenders near Petropavlovsk, Sinkovka, Stelmakhovka and Novoegorovka. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 11 offensive actions of the enemy. the situation is tense. 3 military clashes are still ongoing near Stepnaya Novoselovka, Berestovo and Nevsky.

On Limanskoye: invaders 2 unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders from the areas of Zhitlovka and Kremennaya.

On Seversky: the enemy's attempt to approach Belogorovka was unsuccessful.

On Kramatorsk: since the beginning of the day, the invader has tried to attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces 7 times in the areas of Kalinovka, Klishcheyevka, Andreevka and Chasovy Yar. The Defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks, but 3 more clashes continue.

On Pokrovsky: the aggressor carried out 37 assault operations. The enemy was particularly active near Ocheretyanoye. Consequently, 27 attacks have already been repelled by Ukrainian forces, but another 10 clashes continue.

On Kurakhovsky: there were 7 military clashes. The invaders are trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Praskoveyevka and Vodiane. The defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks. There are still 2 military clashes near Krasnogorovka.

On Vremovsky: there were 6 enemy attacks in the area of Konstantinovka, Zolotaya Niva, Urozhayny and Staromayossky. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled all assaults.

On Orekhovsky: 5 attempts of the invaders to approach the Ukrainian positions near Malaya Tokmachka, Rabotyn, Novodanilovka and Maly Shcherbakov failed.

On Pridneprovsky: 2 attempts by the Russians to push the Ukrainian armed forces away from Krynok failed.

