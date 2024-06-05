99 military clashes occurred at the front, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense - General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 54018 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136834 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142042 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234435 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170282 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162926 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147435 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203975 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 38898 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 52386 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106846 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 33591 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102465 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234435 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217345 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203975 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230140 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217440 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 83 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102465 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106846 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157608 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156428 views
Actual
99 military clashes occurred at the front, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense - General Staff

99 military clashes occurred at the front, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32155 views

There were 99 military clashes on the front line, while the situation in the Pokrovsky direction remained tense, where the enemy carried out 37 assault operations, of which 27 were repulsed by Ukrainian troops and 10 military clashes continue.

There were 99 military clashes on the front line. The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using four missiles and 45 air strikes using 52 Kabs, using 479 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the russian aggressors carried out 2,862 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation in the following directions:

On Kharkiv: the invaders tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 4 times in the area of Volchansk. All enemy attacks were repelled.

On Kupyansky: the enemy attacked 14 times Ukrainian defenders near Petropavlovsk, Sinkovka, Stelmakhovka and Novoegorovka. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 11 offensive actions of the enemy.  the situation is tense. 3 military clashes are still ongoing near Stepnaya Novoselovka, Berestovo and Nevsky.

On Limanskoye: invaders 2 unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders from the areas of Zhitlovka and Kremennaya.

On Seversky: the enemy's attempt to approach Belogorovka was unsuccessful.

On Kramatorsk: since the beginning of the day, the invader has tried to attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces 7 times in the areas of Kalinovka, Klishcheyevka, Andreevka and Chasovy Yar. The Defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks, but 3 more clashes continue.

On Pokrovsky: the aggressor carried out 37 assault operations. The enemy was particularly active near  Ocheretyanoye. Consequently, 27 attacks have already been repelled by Ukrainian forces, but another 10 clashes continue.

On Kurakhovsky: there were 7 military clashes. The invaders are trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Praskoveyevka and Vodiane. The defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks. There are still 2 military clashes near Krasnogorovka. 

On Vremovsky: there were 6 enemy attacks in the area of Konstantinovka, Zolotaya Niva, Urozhayny and Staromayossky. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled all assaults.

On Orekhovsky: 5 attempts of the invaders to approach the Ukrainian positions near Malaya Tokmachka, Rabotyn, Novodanilovka and Maly Shcherbakov failed.

On Pridneprovsky: 2 attempts by the Russians to push the Ukrainian armed forces away from Krynok failed. 

In Kupyansky direction, the invaders have become more active and are using aviation - General Staff04.06.24, 17:51 • 23826 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising