NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89578 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100123 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117874 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188279 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232730 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142895 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368826 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181696 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149601 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197893 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Enemy shelling caused a fire in the border village of Sumy region, there were no injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29174 views

Enemy troops shelled a border village in the Sumy region, which led to a fire in a residential area, but rescuers extinguished the fire. There were no reports of casualties.

Enemy shelling caused a fire in the border village of Sumy region, there were no injuries

In Sumy region, the enemy shelled a border village, causing a fire in the residential sector. Rescuers extinguished the fire. There were no injuries. This is reported by the state service of Ukraine for emergency situations, Reports UNN.

Details

On June 21, in the afternoon, enemy troops attacked one of the border settlements of the Shostkinsky District of the Sumy region.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the residential sector.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and eliminated the fire, preventing the spread of fire to forest stands that were located near the epicenter of the burning.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the attack, none of the local residents were injured.

The situation in Sumy region has subsided, in particular because the situation in the Kharkiv direction did not go according to plan – Gur21.06.24, 12:06 • 26837 views

