Enemy shelling caused a fire in the border village of Sumy region, there were no injuries

In Sumy region, the enemy shelled a border village, causing a fire in the residential sector. Rescuers extinguished the fire. There were no injuries. This is reported by the state service of Ukraine for emergency situations, Reports UNN.

Details

On June 21, in the afternoon, enemy troops attacked one of the border settlements of the Shostkinsky District of the Sumy region.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the residential sector.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and eliminated the fire, preventing the spread of fire to forest stands that were located near the epicenter of the burning.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the attack, none of the local residents were injured.

