The Ukrainian military thwarted the enemy's plans, forcing Russia to transfer reserves from other sensitive areas due to significant losses to the northern border, to Volchansk. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrey Yusov, reports UNN.

"We see that the enemy's plans and intentions have been broken, they are forced to transfer reserves, including from other areas that are sensitive to them, and this indicates heavy losses, that their situation is definitely not going according to plan," he said, the situation on the northern border remains tense.

The enemy will continue to try to stretch Ukrainian reserves and distract them, including with the situation in the East "he said.

Yusov says that due to the unsuccessful operation of the Russians in the Kharkiv region, they refused to attack the Sumy region.

The situation in Sumy region has subsided, in particular because the situation in the Kharkiv direction did not go according to plan and they (the Russians - ED.) could not develop their plans further as planned. However, the danger of hostile DRGS remains. There are groups on the northern border, but the potential threat remains he added.

Russians Are Hysterical among propagandists, military and civilian because of the permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons. The occupiers take into account new additional risks and try to draw their forces and resources to a greater distance in order to insure themselves.