The situation in Sumy region has subsided, in particular because the situation in the Kharkiv direction did not go according to plan – Gur

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4856 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 98141 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 109096 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124737 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192027 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235341 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144517 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369514 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181950 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149673 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 98000 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90984 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 109015 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104767 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124661 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2832 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6036 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14060 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17972 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The situation in Sumy region has subsided, in particular because the situation in the Kharkiv direction did not go according to plan – Gur

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26837 views

The situation in the Sumy region worsened due to Russia's unsuccessful operation in the Kharkiv direction, which forced them to transfer reserves from other vulnerable areas and abandon their plans for further offensives in the Sumy region due to significant losses.

The situation in Sumy region has subsided, in particular because the situation in the Kharkiv direction did not go according to plan – Gur

The Ukrainian military thwarted the enemy's plans, forcing Russia to transfer reserves from other sensitive areas due to significant losses to the northern border, to Volchansk. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrey Yusov, reports UNN.

"We see that the enemy's plans and intentions have been broken, they are forced to transfer reserves, including from other areas that are sensitive to them, and this indicates heavy losses, that their situation is definitely not going according to plan," he said, the situation on the northern border remains tense.

The enemy will continue to try to stretch Ukrainian reserves and distract them, including with the situation in the East

"he said.

Yusov says that due to the unsuccessful operation of the Russians in the Kharkiv region, they refused to attack the Sumy region.

The situation in Sumy region has subsided, in particular because the situation in the Kharkiv direction did not go according to plan and they (the Russians - ED.) could not develop their plans further as planned. However, the danger of hostile DRGS remains. There are groups on the northern border, but the potential threat remains

he added.

recall

Russians Are Hysterical among propagandists, military and civilian because of the permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons. The occupiers take into account new additional risks and try to draw their forces and resources to a greater distance in order to insure themselves.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41