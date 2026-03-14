Enemy launched four KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia, number of wounded increased to 13 - OVA

Russians launched four KAB strikes on residential areas of Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to 13. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

An hour ago, the Russians launched four KAB strikes on residential areas of the city. Unfortunately, a man was killed. Three men and eight women were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager. Two people were trapped under the rubble. They have already been extricated. - Fedorov reported.

According to him, a fire broke out at the site of the strike. Rescuers have already extinguished the blaze.

12 multi-story buildings and 12 private houses, as well as an infrastructure facility and cars, were damaged. Emergency services are working at the attack sites.

Currently, according to Fedorov, the number of victims due to the enemy attack has increased to 13.

After the Russian attack, two people were rescued from under the rubble in Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured increased to 10 - OVA