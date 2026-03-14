After the Russian attack, two people were rescued from under the rubble in Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured increased to 10 - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers unblocked two people after the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured increased to 10 people, including a teenager in serious condition.
In Zaporizhzhia, after a Russian attack, two people were rescued from under the rubble; they are currently receiving medical assistance. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Two people were under the rubble. They have just been unblocked by emergency services.
The injured are currently receiving medical assistance.
Additionally
As Fedorov reported, the number of injured as a result of the enemy attack has increased to 10 injured.
Among them is a 17-year-old boy. His condition is serious. The injured are currently under the supervision of doctors.
Recall
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia - an apartment building was damaged. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, one person died and seven were injured as a result of the attack.