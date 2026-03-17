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Enemy drone hit a bus with enterprise employees in Mykolaiv region, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2274 views

Occupiers attacked Mykolaiv region with FPV drones, hitting a vehicle with people. Two employees sustained moderate injuries and were hospitalized.

Enemy drone hit a bus with enterprise employees in Mykolaiv region, there are casualties

In the Mykolaiv district of Mykolaiv region, Russian troops attacked a bus carrying enterprise employees with a drone, two people were reported injured, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday the enemy attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities three times with FPV drones.

In the evening, as a result of one of the FPV drone strikes, a bus carrying enterprise employees in the Kutsurub community was hit. A 69-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were injured

- Kim wrote.

They were hospitalized. As of morning, the condition of the injured is stable, of moderate severity. They continue treatment in a medical facility, the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

Also, according to Kim, yesterday afternoon the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on an open area of the Voznesensk district, presumably with an Iskander-M type missile. There were no casualties.

In addition, in the morning, the enemy launched strikes, presumably from MLRS, on the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties, he indicated.

154 out of 178 drones neutralized during Russian attack17.03.26, 08:18 • 2704 views

Julia Shramko

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