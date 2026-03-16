Enemy drone attacked a bakery in Sumy, production facilities damaged
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy struck a bread production enterprise with a drone and attacked the starostate. Employees were not injured, and production facilities at the plant were damaged.
The Russian army attacked a bread production enterprise in Sumy with a drone. This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to Kryvosheienko, Russian troops launched an air strike on the territory of the Velyka Chernechchyna старостат of the Sumy community. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
The enemy also attacked a bread production enterprise in Sumy with a drone. Employees were not injured. Production facilities were damaged. The aftermath is being eliminated.
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