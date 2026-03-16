Enemy drone attacked a bakery in Sumy, production facilities damaged

The Russian army attacked a bread production enterprise in Sumy with a drone. This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kryvosheienko, Russian troops launched an air strike on the territory of the Velyka Chernechchyna старостат of the Sumy community. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The enemy also attacked a bread production enterprise in Sumy with a drone. Employees were not injured. Production facilities were damaged. The aftermath is being eliminated. - summarized the head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

Russians attacked a truck loading grain in Sumy region, driver killed