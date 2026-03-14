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Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: four wounded, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

As a result of the Russian attack, a woman, a man, and two children were injured. A private house was damaged, and rescuers extinguished a fire at the scene.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: four wounded, including children

On the evening of March 13, Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district, injuring four people, including two children. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Also, according to him, a private house was damaged. A fire broke out, which has already been extinguished by emergency services.

A 35-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, and two children - a 16-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy - were injured.

- Fedorov stated.

Recall

The day before, an enemy UAV hit a service car, as a result of which a patrol officer received shrapnel wounds.

Earlier, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, and smoke rose over the city.

Zaporizhzhia is again under enemy attack, social media reports power outages12.03.26, 17:14 • 3702 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov