Emergency blackouts introduced in Odessa region

In the Odessa region, by order of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts were introduced, Reports UNN with reference to DTEK Odessa electric networks.

"We are forced to use them without warning due to the difficult situation in the country's energy system caused by constant enemy shelling," the report says.

Please note that during emergency outages, schedules that can be predicted in advance do not apply.

