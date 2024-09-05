Embezzlement of more than UAH 88 million during the reconstruction of the administrative building of the State Migration Service: investigation completed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116899 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194455 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151454 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151711 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142469 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196369 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112372 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185308 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105046 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84740 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80900 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56502 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 63458 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 39725 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194459 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196372 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185311 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212162 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200394 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148921 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152386 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143358 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159797 views
Embezzlement of more than UAH 88 million during the reconstruction of the administrative building of the State Migration Service: investigation completed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15714 views

The SAPO has completed the investigation into the embezzlement of UAH 88 million of budget funds during the reconstruction of the State Migration Service office in Kyiv. The businessman, in collusion with the management of the SMS, organized a scheme to misappropriate funds through fictitious works.

The investigation into the embezzlement of 88 million hryvnias of budget funds during the reconstruction of a building in the center of Kyiv to set up the central office of the State Migration Service has been completed, UNN reports, citing the SAPO.

"On September 5, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation into the embezzlement of UAH 88 million of budget funds during the reconstruction of a building in the center of Kyiv to equip the central office of the State Migration Service. On the instructions of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives opened the case file to the defense for review," the statement said.

The SAPO reminded that, according to the investigation, in 2015, the State Migration Service of Ukraine received a building in the center of Kyiv from the state to set up its central office.

The businessman, who had long been in "friendly" relations with representatives of the State Migration Service and other officials, organized a long-term scheme to embezzle budget funds.

"To implement the criminal plan, he conspired with the then head of the State Migration Service, the head of the State Migration Service's Department of Resource and Economic Support and Capital Construction, a technical supervision engineer, and then the deputy head of the State Migration Service, who, instead of properly performing their duties, seized funds allocated for the construction of the building. In particular, the former head of the SMS assisted the businessman in concluding contracts with companies under his control for design and construction work by distorting the results of the bidding process and ensuring payment for unperformed work and services. In total, the implementation of the criminal scheme caused losses to the budget in the amount of more than UAH 88 million," the SAPO said.

Recall

The former head of the State Migration Service, Maksym Sokoliuk , was served with a suspicion of embezzling over 88 million hryvnias during the reconstruction of the agency's administrative building.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies

