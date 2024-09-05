Embezzlement of more than UAH 88 million during the reconstruction of the administrative building of the State Migration Service: investigation completed

The investigation into the embezzlement of 88 million hryvnias of budget funds during the reconstruction of a building in the center of Kyiv to set up the central office of the State Migration Service has been completed, UNN reports, citing the SAPO.

"On September 5, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation into the embezzlement of UAH 88 million of budget funds during the reconstruction of a building in the center of Kyiv to equip the central office of the State Migration Service. On the instructions of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives opened the case file to the defense for review," the statement said.

The SAPO reminded that, according to the investigation, in 2015, the State Migration Service of Ukraine received a building in the center of Kyiv from the state to set up its central office.

The businessman, who had long been in "friendly" relations with representatives of the State Migration Service and other officials, organized a long-term scheme to embezzle budget funds.

"To implement the criminal plan, he conspired with the then head of the State Migration Service, the head of the State Migration Service's Department of Resource and Economic Support and Capital Construction, a technical supervision engineer, and then the deputy head of the State Migration Service, who, instead of properly performing their duties, seized funds allocated for the construction of the building. In particular, the former head of the SMS assisted the businessman in concluding contracts with companies under his control for design and construction work by distorting the results of the bidding process and ensuring payment for unperformed work and services. In total, the implementation of the criminal scheme caused losses to the budget in the amount of more than UAH 88 million," the SAPO said.

Recall

The former head of the State Migration Service, Maksym Sokoliuk , was served with a suspicion of embezzling over 88 million hryvnias during the reconstruction of the agency's administrative building.