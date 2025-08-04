$41.680.11
Electricity consumption is growing, bad weather left residents in one of the regions without power - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3486 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing due to rising temperatures. Ukrainians are urged to consume electricity sparingly, especially from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Electricity consumption is growing, bad weather left residents in one of the regions without power - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption shows an upward trend, bad weather has cut off power to 5 settlements in one of the regions, Ukrainians are urged not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" on Monday, writes UNN.

Consumption

Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, August 4, as of 9:30 AM, it was 3.7% higher than at the same time on the previous working day. The reason is the increase in temperature in most regions and the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the working week.

Yesterday, August 3, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 5.2% lower than the peak of the previous Sunday. The reason is less hot weather than a week ago.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency restoration works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"Today there is a need for economical electricity consumption. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM," the message says.

Bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, wind gusts) - as of morning, 5 settlements in one of the regions were completely or partially de-energized. Emergency restoration works on damaged lines are being carried out by repair crews of the oblenergo. Power supply to all subscribers is expected by the end of the day.

Julia Shramko

