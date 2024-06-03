During the day, the enemy carried out 18 attacks on Sumy region

During the day, the invaders carried out 18 attacks on Sumy region, as a result of which 61 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russians carried out 18 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 61 explosions were recorded. Yunakovskaya, Nikolaevskaya, Khotinskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Velikopisarovskaya communities were shelled - Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Yunakovskaya: the enemy carried out artillery attacks (5 explosions).

Nikolaevskaya: terrorist forces fired artillery (5 explosions).

Khotinskaya: the enemy fired mortars (19 explosions) and a tank (1 explosion).

Belopolskaya: the enemy army launched artillery attacks (11 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya: 2 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. Artillery strikes (3 explosions), drone attacks on FPV (3 explosions) and dropping explosive devices from UAVs (8 explosions) were also carried out.

Seredino-Budskaya: the invaders carried out mortar attacks (2 explosions).

Velikopisarovskaya: the russian federation dropped explosive devices from the UAV (4 explosions).

