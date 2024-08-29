During a night Russia's attack 2 out of 5 missiles and 60 out of 74 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Ukraine, 14 more were lost

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189092 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
During a night Russia's attack 2 out of 5 missiles and 60 out of 74 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Ukraine, 14 more were lost

During a night Russia's attack 2 out of 5 missiles and 60 out of 74 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Ukraine, 14 more were lost

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23542 views

The Ukrainian Air Force repelled a large-scale night attack by Russian Federation, destroying 2 missiles and 60 Shahed drones. Air defense was conducted in 9 regions of the country, involving aviation, air defense and electronic warfare.

Two missiles and 60 attack drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine overnight, out of 5 and 74 launched by Russian troops, respectively, and 14 more drones were lost in the area, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of August 29, according to Oleshchuk, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 3 X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia, two missiles (the type of which is currently being established) from the same direction, as well as 74 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the areas of: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk.

Two X-59/69 guided missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were shot down as a result of the air battle. Another 14 attack UAVs were locally lost (crashed) on the territory of Ukraine

- Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

"Air defense was operating in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Kherson, Sumy and Donetsk regions," said the Ukrainian Air Force commander.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

