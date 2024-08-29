During a night Russia's attack 2 out of 5 missiles and 60 out of 74 "Shaheds" destroyed in the sky over Ukraine, 14 more were lost

Two missiles and 60 attack drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine overnight, out of 5 and 74 launched by Russian troops, respectively, and 14 more drones were lost in the area, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

On the night of August 29, according to Oleshchuk, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 3 X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia, two missiles (the type of which is currently being established) from the same direction, as well as 74 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the areas of: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk.

Two X-59/69 guided missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were shot down as a result of the air battle. Another 14 attack UAVs were locally lost (crashed) on the territory of Ukraine - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

"Air defense was operating in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Kherson, Sumy and Donetsk regions," said the Ukrainian Air Force commander.

