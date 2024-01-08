Due to bad weather, schools in Odesa region will work remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday - Kiper

On January 9 and 10, schools in Odesa region are being switched to distance learning due to deteriorating weather conditions. The head of the Odesa Regional Education Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Due to the predicted deterioration of weather conditions, taking care of the health of children and the proper organization of the educational process, on January 9 and 10, we will switch to a remote format of classes in all educational institutions of the region. Signed the relevant order - Kiper writes.

Kindergartens and schools will work in the mode of regular groups, the head of the OVA added.

Kiper also advised parents to leave their children at home whenever possible.

"All these recommendations are for the period of bad weather. We will announce the resumption of the full-time educational process later. Please follow the messages," he added.

