“Don't panic because of loud headlines": head of the CCD assures that US military assistance to Ukraine continues

US military assistance to Ukraine continues under previously approved packages, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, emphasized on Wednesday in a Telegram post, UNN reports.

Details

"US military aid to Ukraine continues under the military aid packages that were approved earlier. I will write more details later, but please do not panic because of the loud headlines and do not distort them," Kovalenko wrote.

