Doctors admit the possibility of connecting Lucescu to the ECMO system

The Bucharest University Emergency Hospital is considering the installation of a mechanical circulatory support system (ECMO) for Mircea Lucescu, former head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, following his hospitalization. This was reported by Agerpres, citing representatives of the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, according to UNN.

Today, a meeting was held between the medical teams caring for Mircea Lucescu (cardiology, intensive care, cardiac surgery, hematology), along with a Romanian cardiologist working in France, at the family's request. The patient's family also participated in this meeting - hospital representatives stated.

It is noted that a decision has currently been made to continue the initiated treatment, which is considered correct.

Tomorrow, the patient's condition will be re-evaluated, and the possibility of surgical intervention to install a mechanical heart support system will be considered - added hospital representatives.

The ECMO system is a method of artificial heart and lung support used in cases of extremely severe heart or respiratory failure when standard therapy ceases to be effective. In essence, it is a "mechanical heart" that ensures blood circulation by bypassing the affected organ.

Addition

On March 29, Mircea Lucescu was urgently hospitalized at the University Hospital after he fell ill during a technical meeting on the eve of the national team's training session.

On April 2, the specialist resigned as head coach of the Romanian national team. On April 3, Lucescu suffered an acute myocardial infarction directly in the hospital. Doctors had to perform resuscitation procedures three times, and the coach had his fifth stent installed. Later, Lucescu was put into a medically induced coma after severe cardiac arrhythmias that stopped responding to treatment.

Romania's Minister of Health, Alexandru Rogobete, reported on Sunday, April 5, that Lucescu's condition was critical.

"Unfortunately, he is in critical condition. The information I have and which I can certainly state publicly is this. He is in the intensive care unit, he is in critical condition, his medical condition has worsened over the last 24-48 hours," the minister said.

On Monday, April 6, Turkish media reported that Mircea Lucescu had died, but doctors at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital refuted the media's claims, noting that the 80-year-old specialist's condition had not changed overnight, and the coach was still in intensive care.

Lucescu's son, Răzvan, called for respect for the situation and to await only official statements from doctors about his condition.

"This is a difficult situation, and I ask for it to be treated with respect. The hospital staff knows best how to explain it. They will make an announcement when necessary and when they deem it the appropriate time. Please understand this. It is not easy at all," said Răzvan Lucescu.

Mircea Lucescu has left the post of head coach of the Romanian national team