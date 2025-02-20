Diia launches new services for veterans and their families

The Diia app has 2 new services for veterans and their families. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the application now allows you to obtain the status of a person with a disability as a result of war and the status of a family member of a fallen defender. The services are available to veterans who have a disability certificate, as well as to husbands, wives, parents and children of fallen defenders with documents confirming participation in combat, death and family ties.

"To get the status, you need to submit an application in a few clicks in Diia. There is no need to collect additional documents, stand in lines for hours and go through all the bureaucratic procedures, as it used to be before. Services for defense lawyers and their families should be as comfortable as possible, and digitalizing this process is the main task," noted Fedorov.

Recall

The app "Diia" is 5 years old. By the next anniversary, the platform plans to introduce a number of new features that will make interaction with the state even more convenient and accessible. The innovations include the integration of artificial intelligence and the expansion of services for drivers.