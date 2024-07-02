Despite elections in partner countries, the West will support Ukraine - Kuleba
Ukraine is ready to work with any political forces that win the elections in partner countries, as support for Ukraine is based on the solidarity of people in democratic societies, election programs may differ from real actions, and there is no alternative to ensuring Russia's defeat, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
Kuleba spoke at The Economist's panel discussion "Overcoming Conflict: In Search of Opportunity," where he explained that there are at least three reasons why we should not dramatize election results abroad.
First, support for Ukraine among democratic partner states is based on solidarity and support among people in their societies. This is how democracies function. And we will continue to work to strengthen people's support for Ukraine
The second factor, according to him, is that the election program may not coincide with the actions of the authorities.
Second, we should look at the actions, not the words, of the candidates. It is one thing to campaign and rally your voters, and another to be in government and take responsibility for decision-making. We have seen this distinction many times in the past
Finally, in his opinion, the fact that there are no alternatives to Russia's defeat plays into Ukraine's hands.
Third, there is no alternative to supporting Ukraine's victory and ensuring the defeat of Russian aggression. Otherwise, the national security of our partners will be threatened. This applies to Europe, the United States, and the rest of the world
The Foreign Minister reminded the participants that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it will continue its aggression against other European countries, and its allies, the DPRK and Iran, will feel strong enough to challenge stability in other parts of the world.
We can already see how these three regimes are working together to plunge the world into chaos and replace international law with the law of the jungle, which they present as an alternative world order. They exchange resources, weapons, and ideas with a simple goal: to defeat the West, or at least to weaken and destabilize it. The sooner free nations and their leaders realize this, the sooner effective collective action can be taken to reduce these threats
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has already explained that Ukraine will work with the Donald Trump administrationif he wins the election. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that "bridges" are being built with all political forces in other countries.