Darwin's Day, International Day of Marriage Agencies. What else can be celebrated on February 12

Today, February 12, is Darwin's Day or the International Day of Science and Humanism, UNN reports.

On February 12, 1809, Charles Darwin, a prominent scientist and founder of the theory of evolution, was born.

The holiday in honor of the outstanding scientist's birthday was initiated in 1995 by scholar Robert Stephens.

Charles Darwin was an English naturalist, the founder of the theory of evolution and the theory of natural selection. Darwin was fascinated by natural sciences, studied flora, fauna, and geology, trying to give a rational explanation for everything.

The purpose of Darwin Day is to encourage humanity to embrace the principles of scientific thinking, curiosity, and intellectual courage. The event is dedicated not only to the scientist's ideas, but also to the spread of science in general.

Today we can also celebrate the International Day of Marriage Agencies, which is a Ukrainian mark on the international calendar of various holidays.

It is believed that in 2010, it was Ukrainian marriage agencies that initiated the establishment of this holiday.

Also today, many countries around the world are holding events to mark the International Day Against Epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a non-infectious chronic brain disease that affects about 50 million people worldwide. The disease is characterized by recurrent seizures with convulsions and loss of consciousness. They are associated with changes in the rhythm of electrical impulses that the human brain constantly generates.

Even today, since 2009, at the initiative of the United Nations, child soldiers - minors who were forced to participate in armed conflicts and died during them - are honored.

Officially, the event is called Red Hand Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Alexy, who was the Metropolitan of Kyivan Rus in the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries.

At the age of 15, he decided to devote his life to serving the Lord and became a monk. He was a preacher. Ecumenical Patriarch Callistos appointed him metropolitan.

Oleksii, Meletii, and Mariia celebrate their name days on February 12.