Darwin's Day, International Day of Marriage Agencies. What else can be celebrated on February 12

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 37649 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111973 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118607 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160962 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163091 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176197 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166707 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148543 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 83306 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 64073 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 40611 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 76624 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 33908 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263412 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219898 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231743 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111973 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91376 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95549 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115950 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116701 views
Actual
Darwin's Day, International Day of Marriage Agencies. What else can be celebrated on February 12

Darwin's Day, International Day of Marriage Agencies. What else can be celebrated on February 12

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31995 views

The purpose of Darwin Day is to encourage humanity to embrace the principles of scientific thinking, curiosity, and intellectual courage. The event is dedicated not only to the scientist's ideas, but also to the spread of science in general.

Today, February 12, is Darwin's Day or the International Day of Science and Humanism, UNN reports.

On February 12, 1809, Charles Darwin, a prominent scientist and founder of the theory of evolution, was born.

The holiday in honor of the outstanding scientist's birthday was initiated in 1995 by scholar Robert Stephens.

Charles Darwin was an English naturalist, the founder of the theory of evolution and the theory of natural selection. Darwin was fascinated by natural sciences, studied flora, fauna, and geology, trying to give a rational explanation for everything.

The purpose of Darwin Day is to encourage humanity to embrace the principles of scientific thinking, curiosity, and intellectual courage. The event is dedicated not only to the scientist's ideas, but also to the spread of science in general.

Today we can also celebrate the International Day of Marriage Agencies, which is a Ukrainian mark on the international calendar of various holidays.

It is believed that in 2010, it was Ukrainian marriage agencies that initiated the establishment of this holiday.

Also today, many countries around the world are holding events to mark the International Day Against Epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a non-infectious chronic brain disease that affects about 50 million people worldwide. The disease is characterized by recurrent seizures with convulsions and loss of consciousness. They are associated with changes in the rhythm of electrical impulses that the human brain constantly generates.

Even today, since 2009, at the initiative of the United Nations, child soldiers - minors who were forced to participate in armed conflicts and died during them - are honored.

Officially, the event is called Red Hand Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Alexy, who was the Metropolitan of Kyivan Rus in the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries.

At the age of 15, he decided to devote his life to serving the Lord and became a monk. He was a preacher. Ecumenical Patriarch Callistos appointed him metropolitan.

Oleksii, Meletii, and Mariia celebrate their name days on February 12.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
united-nationsUnited Nations

Contact us about advertising