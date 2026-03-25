Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen resigns to the King after elections

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday submitted her government's resignation to the king after her three-party coalition suffered a significant defeat in the elections, according to a statement from the royal palace, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

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The parties intend to begin potentially difficult and lengthy negotiations to determine whether the next government will be formed by Frederiksen or another party leader.

Danish PM's party leads in elections but lacks majority

As AP notes, Denmark's elections on Tuesday ended with inconclusive results, leaving Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's future unclear after a campaign that focused on core issues rather than her handling of the crisis related to US President Donald Trump's ambitions for Greenland.

Official results showed that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's center-left Social Democrats lost ground compared to the last elections in 2022, as did her two partners in the outgoing government.

Neither the left nor the right blocs won a majority in parliament. This left the country's experienced foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, a former prime minister, in the role of "kingmaker," the publication writes.

His centrist Moderate party, which has 14 lawmakers in the 179-seat parliament, has the opportunity to determine whether Frederiksen can serve a third term as leader of the European Union and NATO country.

Frederiksen said she was ready to remain prime minister. "The world is restless. There are strong winds around us," she said. "Denmark needs a stable government, a competent government. We are ready to take the initiative."