Currency exchange rates as of October 15: the dollar rose slightly
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.1963 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck. On the interbank market, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.14-41.19, the euro at UAH 44.94-44.98.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.19 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 44.95 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.10 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 45.58 and sold at UAH 45.01 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.42-41.47, and the euro at UAH 45.40-45.55.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.14-41.19 UAH/USD for the dollar and 44.94-44.98 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
Members of the European Parliament's Committee on Trade approved a financial aid package to support Ukraine, including macro-financial assistance worth up to 35 billion euros.