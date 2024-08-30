Currency exchange rates as of August 30: dollar and euro fall
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.1901 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 6 kopecks. In banks, a dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.10.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.1901 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.19 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.70 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.10 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 46.25 and sold for UAH 45.65 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.33-41.42, and the euro at UAH 45.80-46.00.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.1-41.14 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.55-45.58 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
In June, Ukrainian banks issued 607 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1 billion, which is 41.4% less than in May. Most loans were issued in Kyiv and Kyiv region, accounting for 51% of the total volume.