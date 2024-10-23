Currency exchange rate as of October 23: hryvnia continues to devalue
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3313 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.33 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 44.70 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.60 and sold for UAH 41.15 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 45.29 and sold at UAH 44.77 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.47-41.53, and the euro at UAH 45.10-45.27.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.21-41.26 for the dollar and UAH 44.54-44.58 for the euro, respectively.
Recall
The European Parliament has approved a loan of up to 35 billion euros for Ukraine, secured by Russian assets.